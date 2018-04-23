Skip to Main Content
Gail Bowen on "Sleuth: Gail Bowen on Writing Mysteries"

Notifications

Audio

Gail Bowen on "Sleuth: Gail Bowen on Writing Mysteries"

Gail Bowen, the author of 17 Joanne Kilbourne mysteries, on her how-to guide to writing crime fiction.
Gail Bowen, the author of 17 Joanne Kilbourne mysteries, on her how-to guide to writing crime fiction. 10:05
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us