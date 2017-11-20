Gâteau à l'orange: The story of a recipe that survived the Holocaust
Air Date: Nov 21, 2017 12:00 AM ET
In the Ravensbruck women's concentration camp, Rebecca Teitelbaum risked her life to write down every recipe she could remember, on stolen paper. Now, her nephew is sharing them to keep her story alive.
