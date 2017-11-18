Funeral service for Const. John Davidson LIVE

Air Date: Nov 19, 2017 4:00 PM ET

Funeral service for Const. John Davidson LIVE0:00

Hundreds are expected at a public regimental funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson on Sunday. Davidson was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 17, 2017

The National for November 17, 2017

47:30

Don't Miss