Funeral service for Const. John Davidson LIVE
Air Date: Nov 19, 2017 4:00 PM ET
Hundreds are expected at a public regimental funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson on Sunday. Davidson was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.
Top News Headlines
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe to meet with military following 'coup'
- U.S. nuclear commander would propose other options before a strike on North Korea
- Bill to end Ontario college strike expected to pass Sunday
- Lena Dunham defends Girls writer from rape accusation, provokes Twitter backlash
- Thousands expected at memorial for fallen police officer in Abbotsford, B.C.
Don't Miss
-
Zimbabwe's Mugabe to meet with military following 'coup'
-
U.S. nuclear commander would propose other options before a strike on North Korea
-
Bill to end Ontario college strike expected to pass Sunday
-
Lena Dunham defends Girls writer from rape accusation, provokes Twitter backlash
-
Thousands expected at memorial for fallen police officer in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
Opinion
Ominous signs that the next war in the Middle East is coming, and it won't be pretty
-
AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64
-
'This is bunk': WestJet apologizes for misleading passengers about why it cancelled flights
-
Slow start to fifth round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City
-
Honda recalls Odyssey minivans after dozens of reported injuries
-
Candidate for Ohio governor reveals sexual past on Facebook to defend Al Franken
-
'A crackling noise': Accused killer Mark Smich's ex girlfriend saw animal incinerator in use
-
Shut out: Lack of sign language at concerts frustrates deaf Canadians
-
Hariri to return to his country, thanks France for support
-
Head of NATO tells Canada to gear itself up for Russian cyber threats