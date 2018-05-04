Skip to Main Content
Two homes in downtown Edmonton heavily damaged by fire

Firefighters are battling a blaze at two homes near 104 Street and 107 Avenue. The call came in just after 9 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

No injuries reported by fire officials

Edmonton firefighters were called to a home near 104 Street and 107 Avenue just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

Firefighters are still on scene after a fire broke out at a home near 104 Street and 107 Avenue.

Two homes are heavily damaged from the fire. 

The call came in just after 9 p.m., according to a fire spokesperson.

At least eight fire trucks were called to the scene. 

Dozens of people from nearby apartments watched as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Heavy smoke blanketed downtown streets this evening.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a home near 104 Street and 107 Avenue Thursday night. (Caitlin Hanson/CBC)

There are no injuries reported at this time.

More to come...

