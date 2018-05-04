New
Two homes in downtown Edmonton heavily damaged by fire
Firefighters are battling a blaze at two homes near 104 Street and 107 Avenue. The call came in just after 9 p.m., according to a spokesperson.
No injuries reported by fire officials
Firefighters are still on scene after a fire broke out at a home near 104 Street and 107 Avenue.
Two homes are heavily damaged from the fire.
The call came in just after 9 p.m., according to a fire spokesperson.
At least eight fire trucks were called to the scene.
Dozens of people from nearby apartments watched as firefighters tackled the blaze.
Heavy smoke blanketed downtown streets this evening.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
