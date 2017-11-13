Feed Demons live chef battle
Air Date: Nov 14, 2017 6:30 PM ET
Two chefs, three rounds and one great cause. Feed Demons is a live chef battle between Kenny Pittman, of Seto, and Nick Walter, of The Merchant Tavern, at Piatto Pizzeria in St. John's, to benefit the Community Food Sharing Association
