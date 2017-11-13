Feed Demons live chef battle

Air Date: Nov 14, 2017 6:30 PM ET

Feed Demons live chef battle0:00

Two chefs, three rounds and one great cause. Feed Demons is a live chef battle between Kenny Pittman, of Seto, and Nick Walter, of The Merchant Tavern, at Piatto Pizzeria in St. John's, to benefit the Community Food Sharing Association

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 13, 2017

The National for November 13, 2017

47:29

Don't Miss