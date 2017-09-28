Farewell ceremony for Governor General LIVE

Air Date: Sep 28, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Farewell ceremony for Governor General LIVE0:00

David Johnston and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak in Ottawa

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for September 27, 2017

The National for September 27, 2017

47:26

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss