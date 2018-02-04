Extreme cold curling in Winnipeg

Air Date: Feb 04, 2018 2:31 PM ET

Extreme cold curling in Winnipeg0:35

A wind chill of -33 didn't stop nearly 300 people from taking part in a bonspiel on the frozen Red River this weekend.

