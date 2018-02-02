Experimental poet Christian Bök ruminates on self-imposed artistic limitation
Air Date: Feb 04, 2018 12:00 AM ET
One syllable at a time...
Top News Headlines
- Judgment Day: The high stakes gamble of Super Bowl ads
- Barry Sherman's cousin fails lie detector test over allegation of plot to kill Honey Sherman
- Caroline Mulroney has name, resumé and backers but leadership race will be decisive test
- 'This is snake oil': Scientists don't buy balance-boosting clips featured on Dragons' Den
- Fidel Castro's son has died by suicide, state media say
Don't Miss
-
Judgment Day: The high stakes gamble of Super Bowl ads
-
FIFTH ESTATE
Barry Sherman's cousin fails lie detector test over allegation of plot to kill Honey Sherman
-
Analysis
Caroline Mulroney has name, resumé and backers but leadership race will be decisive test
-
MARKETPLACE
'This is snake oil': Scientists don't buy balance-boosting clips featured on Dragons' Den
-
Fidel Castro's son has died by suicide, state media say
-
Canada Post promise not broken, Trudeau maintains
-
Opinion
We can still have electoral reform, as long as it's the Liberals' choice of electoral reform: Robyn Urback
-
RCMP backlogged with access-to-information requests from its own staff
-
Time limit for stroke patients to have clot-removal procedure to be extended
-
Ottawa school board pulls Fraser Institute essay contest asking if minimum wage hike is a bad idea
-
Trudeau says he doesn't see himself ever returning to live at 24 Sussex
-
2 hikers camping together hospitalized after 'criminal actions' on B.C.'s Mount Seymour
-
WestJet's Swoop will take off in June with low-cost flights between 5 cities
-
Some veterans want more than Ottawa can afford, Trudeau tells town hall
-
18-year-old shot at courthouse in Maniwaki, Que., is in a coma: mother