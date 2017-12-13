Episode 4 - The Red Car

Air Date: Dec 15, 2017 12:00 AM ET

In the months before she was murdered, Lorraine McNab was getting a lot unwanted phone calls, but were they anything more than a persistent suitor? And why was a red sports car parked at the end of a country road the night before the murders?

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 12, 2017

The National for December 12, 2017

47:25

Don't Miss