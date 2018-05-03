Audio

Episode 3: Finding Max

The CBC's Viola Pruss takes you on a journey as she searches for clues about her great grandfather Max Pruss, the captain of the Hindenburg airship. The Hindenburg, the world's largest airship, crashed 81 years ago. This podcast includes portions of Pruss's award-winning documentary about her great grandfather and his connection to this tragic crash.

The CBC's Viola Pruss takes you on a journey as she searches for clues about her great grandfather Max Pruss, the captain of the Hindenburg airship. The Hindenburg, the world's largest airship, crashed 81 years ago. This podcast includes portions of Pruss's award-winning documentary about her great grandfather and his connection to this tragic crash. 48:49

Popular Now Find more popular stories