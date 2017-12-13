Episode 2 - The Wind, The Fire, The Bodies
Air Date: Dec 17, 2017 12:00 AM ET
The police arrive at Lorraine’s property, looking for Peter after he fails to show up for work. A howling wind hampers their investigation. We talk to former RCMP officers who worked the case.
