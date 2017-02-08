Episode 2: Chirping
Air Date: Feb 08, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Trash Talk, Smack, Jawboning. Perdita questions the power of a stadium-wide'BOO!' Jamie hears the worst chirping from parental yaps, and Bob and Pete share vintage NHL wisecracks.
Top News Headlines
- He believed he'd qualify to end his life in Canada — instead he left Ontario to die in a foreign country
- Trump's appeal of travel ban suspension pits executive against judiciary
- Toronto man, missing for 5 years, found wandering on Brazilian highway
- Asylum seeker who walked across border denied refugee status
- Homicide charges too difficult to prove in Andrea Giesbrecht case, experts say
Must Watch
The National for February 07, 2017
46:25
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.
-
Indigenous artists opting out of Canada 150
Indigenous artists will be featured in sesquicentennial celebrations, but others are choosing to boycott Canada 150
-
ViewPoint | Trudeau’s Indigenous betrayal
OPINION: Pam Palmater says Justin Trudeau forgot his promises to First Nations after he was elected prime minister
Don't Miss
-
Frustrated widow wants Liberals to expand assisted dying rules 2 years after landmark decision
-
Trump's appeal of travel ban suspension pits executive against judiciary
-
Toronto man, missing for 5 years, found wandering on Brazilian highway
-
Asylum seeker who walked across border denied refugee status
-
Homicide charges too difficult to prove in Andrea Giesbrecht case, experts say
-
Updated
Federal government to give $372.5M in loans to Bombardier
-
CBC IN RUSSIA
'It's hit us very painfully': Russian track athletes react to extension of international ban over doping
-
'This is right off the scale': Border town seeks help after spike in refugees
-
With electoral reform off the table, minister defends first-past-the-post
-
U.S. army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
-
2 peewee girls hockey teams punished for missing tournament
-
'We're very much aware of the impatience': MMIW commissioners reassure families at 1st press conference
-
Telus customer hit with $24K cellphone bill: Could it happen to you?
-
Betsy DeVos sworn in as education secretary, after VP Mike Pence breaks tie vote
-
Opinion
My year as a refugee: A 13-year-old girl in a foreign land