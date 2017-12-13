Episode 1 - Dec 13, 1997
Air Date: Dec 18, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Lorraine McNab and Peter Sopow are gunned down outside Lorraine’s home near Pincher Creek, Alberta. Their bodies are found 36 hours later. Lorraine's family speaks for the first time about what happened that day.
