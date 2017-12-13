Episode 1 - Dec 13, 1997

Air Date: Dec 18, 2017

Lorraine McNab and Peter Sopow are gunned down outside Lorraine’s home near Pincher Creek, Alberta. Their bodies are found 36 hours later. Lorraine's family speaks for the first time about what happened that day.

