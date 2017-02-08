Episode 1: All Stars
Air Date: Feb 08, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Perdita discusses the double-edged sword of athletic stardom. Jamie watches house leagues fade as 'rep' and 'elite' teams balloon. Bob and Pete consider how All Star games have changed...for the better!
