Neil Young and Bruce Cockburn are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Both musicians will join Montreal rock band Beau Dommage and French-Canadian composer Stéphane Venne as the four artists honoured this year for their musical contributions.

The induction ceremony takes place at Toronto's Massey Hall on Sept. 23.

Organizers say the bilingual evening will be highlighted by tributes and performances from a wide array of Canadian musicians, including Arkells, Buffy Sainte-Marie, k.d. lang, Randy Bachman and Whitehorse.

This year's induction ceremony will be recorded and later broadcast by CBC Music in association with ICI Musique.

'It's a gas!'

Tuesday's announcement comes after a five-year hiatus.

"We are thrilled to be back to celebrate the extraordinary careers of Beau Dommage, Bruce Cockburn, Neil Young and Stéphane Venne at this year's ceremony at Massey Hall," said Stan Meissner, the hall of fame's chair.

"These inductees truly highlight the depth and incredible legacy of the songwriting talent we have in Canada."

Canadian musician Bruce Cockburn, seen here in November 2014, is among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Young is considered one of the country's most influential songwriters, having penned Harvest Moon and Heart of Gold.

Cockburn's eclectic career has been defined by protest anthems If I Had a Rocket Launcher and love songs Last Night of the World.

"I'm honoured and deeply gratified to have the recognition of my work expressed by my being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. It's a gas!" said Cockburn.

Previous inductees include Leonard Cohen, Robbie Robertson, Joni Mitchell and Gilles Vigneault.