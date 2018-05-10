Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife says she knew nothing about alleged misconduct

Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has spoken out in a tearful interview published today, saying she never knew of her husband's alleged misconduct, and weeps for their two small children.

Chapman told Vogue magazine she thought she had been in a happy marriage, but was "clearly, so naive."

"I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?" she said.

Earlier this week, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour came out in support of Chapman on Stephen Colbert's late-night show. And on Monday, Scarlett Johansson wore a gown by Chapman's fashion line Marchesa at the Met Gala, which Wintour presides over.

Wintour is seen as the most influential arbiter of American fashion. She also wrote an editor's letter in Vogue in which she says it's wrong to blame Chapman, who should instead be receiving compassion and understanding.

"I am firmly convinced that Georgina had no idea about her husband's behaviour," Wintour wrote.