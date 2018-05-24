Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to New York City police on charges of sexual misconduct on Friday morning, according to the New York Times and other news outlets.

Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Weinstein, declined to comment on the report. The New York Daily News, which first reported the story, said Weinstein was expected to be arrested following a months-long investigation by New York police and the Manhattan district attorney's office.

The case would be the first criminal charge against him since dozens of women began coming forward, accusing the co-founder of the Miramax studio and The Weinstein Co. with sexual misconduct including rape — allegations that gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment.

The precise charges he is to face were not immediately clear. A grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for weeks.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Weinstein will be charged over an allegation by at least one accuser, Lucia Evans, a former aspiring actress who told the New Yorker that Weinstein forced her to give him oral sex in 2004, the New York Daily News reported.

The New York Police Department and the Manhattan district attorney's office declined to confirm the news reports.

Actor Ashley Judd, seen here at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, sued Weinstein last month, saying that he cost her a part in the Lord of the Rings movies after she rejected his sexual advances. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Entertainment industry heavyweights have distanced themselves from Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful men, since the accusations became public. The board of the Weinstein Co. fired him, the company itself filed for bankruptcy in March and he was expelled in 2017 from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Actor Ashley Judd last month sued Weinstein, saying that he cost her a part in the Lord of the Rings movies after she rejected his sexual advances, charges that Weinstein has denied.

Other prominent actors who have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct include Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek.