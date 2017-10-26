According to actress Ashley Judd, she escaped Harvey Weinstein's sexual advances by making a deal.

She said she told him, yes, she would submit to him only after winning an Oscar in one of his movies.

Then, she said she fled from his hotel room where, two decades ago, she had arrived as a young actress for what she thought would be a business meeting.

.@AshleyJudd to @DianeSawyer on Harvey Weinstein encounter: “I thought no meant no…I fought with this volley of no’s.” pic.twitter.com/2QDO0mAa2p — @GMA

Appearing on Thursday's Good Morning America, Judd says she remains of two minds about how she handled the confrontation.

She said she feels ashamed. She also credited her snap decision as brilliant.

The actress told interviewer Diane Sawyer that she hadn't heard stories about Weinstein's alleged behaviour prior to being summoned to meet him, so she had no reason to be worried.

"I had no warning," Judd said.

More than four dozen women across the U.S., Canada and Europe have come forward with allegations against Weinstein, including (top row from left) Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Jessica Barth, Cara Delevingne, Romola Garai, Judith Godreche, Heather Graham, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Léa Seydoux and Mira Sorvino. (Associated Press)

Judd was among the first of what has become dozens of women alleging sexual harassment or assault by Weinstein, who is now under criminal investigation for rape in London, New York and Los Angeles.