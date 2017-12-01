The lawyer representing an Ontario actor known as Jane Doe in her civil suit against Harvey Weinstein says the former media mogul has not yet appointed a lawyer to appear in court.

The woman is suing the media mogul for millions of dollars for the mental distress and anxiety she claims she suffered after allegedly being sexually assaulted by the Hollywood film mogul nearly 20 years ago. The suit also names Disney, Miramax and Weinstein's former assistant. The claims have not been proven in court.

The woman, who has been granted anonymity by the court, was represented Friday in Toronto court by lawyer Alex Smith, who's with the firm Henein Hutchison LLP.

Smith has said the firm was unable to serve notice of the lawsuit to Weinstein or his former assistant, Barbara Schneeweiss, who was also named in the claim. But the judge overseeing the proceedings ruled the case can move ahead and that sufficient effort has been made to contact Weinstein.

In court Friday, lawyers for Miramax and Schneeweiss were present, but Disney has yet to name a lawyer, despite having commented on the case in the media.

Smith told the court Friday that his client is seeking counselling as she agreed to do in the last hearing.

'The best thing you could do for your career'

In a statement of claim, Jane Doe says the assault happened while filming a movie in Toronto two decades ago.

According to court documents, she alleges she was approached by Weinstein on set. He told her she looked similar to his "ex-girlfriend."

The woman says she received a call from Weinstein's assistant inviting her to a breakfast meeting at the producer's hotel. She claims that once they were alone, Weinstein overpowered her, pushed her onto the bed and exposed himself.

According to the claim, Weinstein told her, "'I do think you are a very talented young girl but the best thing you could do for your career…,'" and then he gestured to his penis.



Weinstein then allegedly forced down the woman's skirt and held her down by her wrists as she said "no" either two or three times, according to the document.

The producer then allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on the woman without her consent, according to the claim.

The woman was able to escape, according to the claim, but Weinstein continued to call her in order to apologize.

Jane Doe claims she returned with a friend later that day at Weinstein's urging, but was allegedly assaulted again, according to the claim. It says Doe was repeatedly harassed by Weinstein for a year following the incident.

Weinstein's representative, Sallie Hofmeister, has said Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Disney and Weinstein have until Dec. 15 to hire a lawyer, when the case will be back in court.

The lawyers for Miramax and Schneeweiss have until Jan. 19 to file their defence.

Allegations of sexual assault and harassment by Weinstein began in October when actor Ashley Judd claimed unwanted sexual advances by the film producer in an article with the New York Times. The allegations inspired hundreds of women to speak out about sexual harassment in workplace, and sparked a movement on social media of women telling their own stories with the hashtag MeToo. Weinstein was later fired from his production company and his wife has since moved for divorce.