Rose McGowan, who emerged as a galvanizing Hollywood voice during the explosive Harvey Weinstein scandal, had her Twitter account temporarily suspended, the actress revealed via other social media accounts.

McGowan posted a screenshot of an automated message she received after Twitter suspended her account — citing violation of its terms of service and a lockout period of 12 hours — on Wednesday night. 

"Twitter has suspended me. There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice," the actress wrote to her social media fanbase, dubbed #ROSEARMY.

On Thursday, a Twitter spokesperson said the account was locked and a tweet deleted because McGowan had included a private phone number.

"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team," Twitter said in a series of posts.

"The tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

The rep also noted: "Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."

Suspension sparks outrage

The action came after the past week's explosive allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against powerful Hollywood producer Weinstein.

McGowan, who was included in the initial New York Times exposé about Weinstein, has been vocal about the controversy on social media in the past week. She wrote in support of those who have come forward about harrassment, called for the dissolution of The Weinstein Co. board and disputed the statements of certain figures, including actor Ben Affleck, who claimed to have had no knowledge of Weinstein's behaviour.

The suspension sparked widespread outrage from her Twitter followers and from fellow entertainment industry peers.