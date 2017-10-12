Rose McGowan, who emerged as a galvanizing Hollywood voice during the explosive Harvey Weinstein scandal, had her Twitter account temporarily suspended, the actress revealed via other social media accounts.

McGowan posted a screenshot of an automated message she received after Twitter suspended her account — citing violation of its terms of service and a lockout period of 12 hours — on Wednesday night.

"Twitter has suspended me. There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice," the actress wrote to her social media fanbase, dubbed #ROSEARMY.

On Thursday, a Twitter spokesperson said the account was locked and a tweet deleted because McGowan had included a private phone number.

"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team," Twitter said in a series of posts.

"The tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3 — @TwitterSafety

Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices. 3/3 — @TwitterSafety

The rep also noted: "Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."

Suspension sparks outrage

The action came after the past week's explosive allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against powerful Hollywood producer Weinstein.

McGowan, who was included in the initial New York Times exposé about Weinstein, has been vocal about the controversy on social media in the past week. She wrote in support of those who have come forward about harrassment, called for the dissolution of The Weinstein Co. board and disputed the statements of certain figures, including actor Ben Affleck, who claimed to have had no knowledge of Weinstein's behaviour.

The suspension sparked widespread outrage from her Twitter followers and from fellow entertainment industry peers.

Hey @Twitter let us know which of these rules @rosemcgowan broke. Asking for multiple victims of sexual violence. https://t.co/eiZjQeMAVg — @jes_chastain

@rosemcgowan 's twitter account has been suspended. I expect to start seeing smear stories on her anytime now. This is the sad reality. — @PattyArquette

Suspend @rosemcgowan, @Twitter, but @realDonaldTrump’ll be on here tomorrow morning slathered in threats & bile? Yeah. Fix that quick. https://t.co/Xznc9OgDvR — @jfreewright

Oh hey women, if you don’t speak up about abuse by someone powerful you’re complicit, but when you do your twitter account gets locked. So. — @moorehn

Wow, @Twitter, seriously? THIS is the account you suspend but not Trump who threatened to wipe out another country? Suspend me too, please. https://t.co/ZHhvIkfEcN — @paulfeig

But Trump can threaten war. https://t.co/yTVRq7dv6e — @JuddApatow