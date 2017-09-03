Walter Becker, a guitarist, bassist and songwriter with the jazz rock band Steely Dan, died Sunday at the age of 67, according to his official website.

No other details about the cause of death were given.

Steely Dan, whose music blends R & B, jazz, soul and pop, is best known for albums Pretzel Logic (1974), Katy Lied (1975) and Aja (1977).

The group, co-founded by Becker, found success in the 1970s before breaking up in 1981. Becker eventually reunited with lead vocalist and keyboardist Donald Fagen to start touring again in 1993. They continued to perform until Becker's death.

