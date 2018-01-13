Mark Wahlberg says he's donating $1.5 million US to Time's Up after controversy erupted over the pay he received for re-shooting scenes in the film All The Money In The World.

Two reports said Wahlberg was paid significantly more than co-star Michelle Williams to return for extra filming after Kevin Spacey was erased from the film. Wahlberg appeared to confirm his pay Saturday in a social media post about the donation.

"Over the last few days, my reshoot fee for All The Money In The World has become an important topic of conversation," he said in a statement posted on Twitter. "I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5M to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name."

Wahlberg, left, was paid $1.5 million US for 10 days of reshoots, while Williams was reportedly paid less than $1,000 for the same work. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

USA Today reported earlier this week that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for the 10 days of re-shoots, while Williams got less than $1,000 in per diems for the same work.

Time's Up is a newly formed organization backed by hundreds of women in the entertainment industry, including Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Its legal fund is geared toward helping combat sexual harassment in workplaces across the U.S.

The re-shoots were required after director Ridley Scott inserted Canadian actor Christopher Plummer to replace Spacey, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Christopher Plummer was parachuted in to replace Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World at the last minute. (Sony Pictures)

Scott told CBC News during an interview in Los Angeles that the cast —aside from Plummer — didn't get paid for the re-shoots.

"We all came for nothing," he said in December of 2017. "That's how supportive it was."

Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger and Liam Neeson were among the stars who openly commented about issues of pay disparity after the discrepancy was reported. Neeson told the Associated Press earlier this week "the disparity, sometimes, is (expletive) disgraceful."

According to several media reports, Wahlberg's talent agency, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, is donating an additional $500,000 to the same cause. WME also represents Williams. CBC News has reached out to the company but has not heard back. Williams has not spoken publicly about the issue.