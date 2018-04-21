Verne Troyer, the actor known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.

According to a family statement on his official Facebook page, the actor was struggling with "his own battles...But unfortunately this time was too much."

Troyer, who was two foot eight, was most recognized as Dr. Evil's small clone in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002), starring Mike Myers.

His other credits included Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and TV shows such as Scrubs, Two and a Half Men and Boston Public.

"Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he'd be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined," the post said.

His family did not give a specific cause of death but made reference to depression and suicide being "very serious issues."

"You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside."

The actor and stunt performer was "getting the best care possible" earlier this month, according to his Facebook page, although it was unclear what for. Several reports suggested he was rushed to hospital with alcohol poisoning.

Last April, Troyer revealed he had battled alcohol addiction in the past and was receiving treatment.

Fellow actors were among those posting tribute messages online.