Vern Troyer, known for role in Austin Powers, dead at 49
Vern Troyer, the actor known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.
Official Facebook page: 'You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside'
According to his official Facebook page, the actor was struggling with "his own battles...Unfortunately this time was too much.
"Depression and suicide are very serious issues," said the message posted Saturday. "You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside."
