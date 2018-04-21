Skip to Main Content
Vern Troyer, known for role in Austin Powers, dead at 49

Notifications

Breaking

Vern Troyer, known for role in Austin Powers, dead at 49

Vern Troyer, the actor known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.

Official Facebook page: 'You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside'

Zulekha Nathoo · CBC News ·
Vern Troyer, known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, died Saturday at the age of 49. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Vern Troyer, the actor known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.

According to his official Facebook page, the actor was struggling with "his own battles...Unfortunately this time was too much.

"Depression and suicide are very serious issues," said the message posted Saturday. "You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside."

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us