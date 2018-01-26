Vanity Fair has removed James Franco from the cover of its annual Hollywood issue after numerous sexual misconduct allegations were made against The Disaster Artist star.

The magazine has confirmed to CBC News that it had made a statement about the decision to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him," Vanity Fair said in its statement.

The Hollywood Reporter says subjects for the magazine's cover are often shot in small groups and then combined, but it was unusual for a star to be removed from a photo layout, particularly so close to publication.

The magazine's cover also drew attention online for appearing to show Reese Witherspoon with an extra leg. Another photo, taken for the shoot appeared to show Oprah Winfrey with a third hand.

Both stars joked about the photos on Twitter.

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) 25 January 2018

Vanity Fair said on Twitter that it was correcting the photo of Winfrey and Witherspoon with the extra hand but that Witherspoon's "third leg" was the lining of her dress.