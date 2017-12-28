President Donald Trump is lashing out at the magazine Vanity Fair, after the publication said a video it published mocking Hillary Clinton "missed the mark."

On Twitter Thursday, Trump said the magazine was "bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit."

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — @realDonaldTrump

Trump added in his tweet that Anna Wintour "is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"

Wintour is editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She is also the artistic director of parent company Condé Nast, which publishes both titles.

The video posted on Vanity Fair's video site on Dec. 20 shows editors of Vanity Fair's business and politics site, Hive, as they suggest New Year's resolutions for Clinton, including that she take up knitting or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — @VanityFair

The backlash was swift. Among those to respond was actress Patricia Arquette, who tweeted her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — @PattyArquette

In a statement obtained by a number of news outlets, including The Washington Post, the magazine said the video was an attempt at humour that regrettably "missed the mark."

The video still remains on the site and appears to be a part of a series of videos on New Year's resolutions for American political figures, including President Trump, Gary Cohn and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.