A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's Fearless Girl sculpture as a form of counter protest.

Fearless Girl was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous Charging Bull statue.

The dog's sculptor, Alex Gardega, told the New York Post that he thinks Fearless Girl is a disrespectful publicity stunt.

"This is corporate nonsense," he told the Post. 

"It has nothing to do with feminism, and it is disrespect to the artist that made the bull...That bull had integrity."

However, Gardega's temporary installment — he removed his Pissing Pug after a few hours — sparked a wave of criticism online.

Fearless Girl creator Kristen Visbal and a representative for bull creator Arturo Di Modica did not immediately respond to comment requests on Tuesday. 

Di Modica has previously complained that Fearless Girl turns his bull's message of freedom, peace, strength, power and love into something negative.

