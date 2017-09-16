U2 has cancelled a show in St. Louis, Mo., scheduled for Saturday following protests stemming from the acquittal Friday of a former police officer who shot a black man in 2011.

"We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size," a message on the Irish rock band's official website said.

While the statement doesn't directly mention the protests, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets following the court decision. Activists planned to continue marching Saturday.

People march downtown after the not guilty verdict was announced Friday in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, in St. Louis, Mo. (Whitney Curtis/Reuters)

"We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity," said the band's message. "In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans' safety by proceeding with tonight's concert."

Jason Stockley, 36, was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Stockley claimed Smith was holding a gun at the time of the shooting, which took place after a high-speed chase. Prosecutors said the officer planted a gun in Smith's car afterwards.

The statement said the cancellation was "the only acceptable course of action in the current environment."

U2 has been travelling across North America and Europe as part of their 2017 Joshua Tree tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group's seminal album of the same name. Those who bought tickets will receive refunds.