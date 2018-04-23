Skip to Main Content
Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump

Shania Twain has apologized after telling a British newspaper that she would have voted for U.S. President Donald Trump if she were eligible.

'I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current president,' Canadian singer says

Shania Twain has apologized for saying if she were American, she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he's offensive. She made the comments in an interview with the Guardian that was published this weekend. (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press)

In an article posted on the Guardian's website Sunday, the Canadian singer said she would have supported Trump because "even though he was offensive, he seemed honest.

"Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both... I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

The comment was met with both praise and condemnation online, and led the Timmins, Ont., native to apologize in a series of tweets Sunday evening.

She said the question caught her off guard, and she regrets answering without providing more context.

Twain says she is "passionately against discrimination of any kind," and does "not hold any common moral beliefs with the current president."

Twain's most recent album, Now, was released in September. It marked her return to the studio after 15 years.

She's about to embark on her first album tour since 2002, with dates in most major Canadian cities.

