Late night TV is getting a new comedy forum dedicated to U.S. President Donald Trump, with the help of comedian and Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik.

Comedy Central announced Monday that The President Show will air on Thursdays, starting April 27 at 11.30 ET.

The premise of The President Show is that Trump is bypassing the crooked media by hosting a late-night show direct from the Oval Office, featuring guest interviews and field pieces.

Vice-President Mike Pence, played by Peter Grosz, appears as his sidekick.

Atamanuik has performed as Trump multiple times on The Howard Stern Show, and on the 40-city Trump vs. Bernie comedy tour with James Adomian.

Trump already late night fodder

Late night comedy is already rich with jokes about the president and Trump impersonators, including Saturday Night Live's Alec Baldwin.

"Laughing at the president is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department," Atamanuik said in a news release from Comedy Central.

"But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy. Mostly I'd just like to thank Comedy Central for giving us this platform to speak truth to power and if we're lucky, end up in prison!"

The President Show Twitter feed is already in operation @LateNightDonald.