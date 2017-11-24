U.S. President Donald Trump is feuding with LaVar Ball and LeVar Burton is taking the hit on Twitter.

Burton is an actor best known for playing Lt. La Forge in Star Trek on TV and film and for championing kids' education through the Reading Rainbow series.

Ball is the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, one of three student players recently arrested in China for shoplifting.

...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — @realDonaldTrump

Trump tweeted that Ball was an "ungrateful fool" for not being more appreciative of presidential intervention in LiAngelo Ball's case.

Some of the president's followers in turn attacked Burton on Twitter, with one calling him a "has been actor with a thief for a son."

Washed up actor - Check



Son caught stealing in China - Check



Trump still president - Check



But none of that is true huh?... lol — @Lil_Popsicle

@levarburton You're a has been actor with a thief for a son and Trump is the president of the United States. Get the picture? — @proseman

Burton and Ball haven't let the controversy interrupt their holiday plans — both tweeted Thanksgiving wishes to their followers Thursday.