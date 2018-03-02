U.S. President Donald Trump isn't pleased with Alec Baldwin's latest comment that impersonating the president is "agony," and suggests that Saturday Night Live replace the comedian.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted: "Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!"

Baldwin, a Democratic activist, received an Emmy Award for his running parody last year on Saturday Night Live. But he tells the Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't enjoy it:

"Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony. I can't."

The comedian, who joked that if Trump wins in 2020 he might "host a game show in Spain," responded on Twitter on Friday, saying, "Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mar-A-Lago. You Know. The Good Stuff. That we've all been waiting for."

Baldwin accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series last year for his portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live. The actor and the president were exchanging fresh barbs on Twitter on Friday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The comedian tweeted he was looking forward to the Trump presidential library, which that would include a putting green, recipes for chocolate cake and a little black book for porn stars.

Baldwin, who was among the top 10 trending topics on Twitter in Canada on Friday morning, also asked Trump to ask his wife to stop calling him for SNL tickets.

