The Prime Minister will take in the Newfoundland-inspired musical Come From Away when he travels to New York this month.

Justin Trudeau tweeted that he'll attend the acclaimed Broadway show with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, on March 15.

"Looking forward to showing New Yorkers Canada at its best."

The lauded Canadian musical centres around real-life events immediately following the 9/11 terror attacks, when passengers on dozens of flights were re-routed and stranded in Gander, N.L. The small community provided food, shelter and comfort to about 7,000 people, a number not far from the town's own population.

The musical Come From Away tells the story of the people of Gander, Newfoundland who opened their hearts and homes to stranded plane passengers on 9/11. (Matthew Murphy)

Come From Away, written by Canadian couple Irene Sankoff and David Hein, had its first run in Toronto last year before showcasing in La Jolla, Calif., Washington, D.C., and now, the Great White Way. Special performances were also held in Gander before the musical was introduced to the general public.

It's scheduled to return to Toronto in 2018.