Meghan Markle, Suits actress and girlfriend of Prince Harry, might have inspired a new sitcom being developed by her ex-husband, a television producer.

According to Deadline.com, Trevor Engelson is producing a comedy pilot with a royal connection alongside Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker.

Zuker appeared to confirm the story in a tweet Saturday. He referred to the sitcom using the hashtag "splitcom" and posted a message accompanied by a photo of a media article about the potential series: "My new pilot is getting some early buzz!"

My new pilot is getting some early buzz! Well played @nypost. Well played. #SplitCom pic.twitter.com/0cwmCJi5xt — @DannyZuker

The fictional show will reportedly explore the idea of divorce and sharing custody of children after the ex-wife marries into the British royal family.

Engelson, executive producer of the series Snowfall and the upcoming show Heathers, was married to Markle in 2011 and divorced in 2013. They do not have any children together. Markle, who recently told Vanity Fair magazine she's "in love" with Prince Harry, is not involved in the project.