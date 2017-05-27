John Travolta has donated his personal vintage Boeing 707 airplane to a restoration group in Australia.

He said in a statement Friday that the plane will require maintenance before for the trip from his Florida home to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society in Albion Park, about 145 kilometres from Sydney.

The craft, which the society hopes to keep in the air, was originally in the Qantas fleet, delivered in 1964 and later converted to private use.

The Get Shorty actor, a pilot, hopes to be on board when the plane makes its voyage to Australia. The timing of that is uncertain.

Travolta said he has fond memories of the plane and is pleased it will continue to fly "well into the future."