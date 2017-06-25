Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight scored a franchise-low debut but still easily topped the North American box office with an estimated $43.5 million US in ticket sales over the weekend.

The Paramount Pictures release, the fifth in the Transformers series, totaled $69.1 million in five days, after opening Wednesday. But it was a huge hit in China, where it debuted with $123.4 million.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, tied for second spot at the box office. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment/Associated Press)

Wonder Woman and Cars 3 tied for second place, both with $25.2 million. Nearly a month after opening, Wonder Woman continues to be a major draw. In four weeks, it has surpassed $300 million domestically.

Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, left, and Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo, in a scene from Cars 3. (Disney-Pixar/The Associated Press)

In limited release Kumail Nanjiani's acclaimed romantic comedy The Big Sick landed the best per-screen average of the year. It opened in five theatres, grossing an average of $87,000 from each.