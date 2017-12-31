LeBron James, Ariana Grande and even a call for chicken nuggets made the list of 2017's most popular tweets. But a message from Barack Obama topped the list, according to both Twitter and the social media analytics company Talkwalker.

Talkwalker's selections were based on highest engagement levels — the most likes and re-tweets — throughout the year. Twitter based its choices solely on re-tweets. Both lists had the following five posts in common.

Obama's tweet quoting Nelsen Mandela after the violence in Charlottesville, Va. was the most "liked" tweet of the year and the second most re-tweeted.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — @BarackObama

The only message re-tweeted more was a simple request — for chicken nuggets. Carter Wilkerson's plea for free food from Wendy's has seen 3.6 million re-tweets since it was posted in April. It has yet to reach its goal of 18 million, but Wendy's honoured the tweet anyway.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — @carterjwm

A more sobering tweet from Ariana Grande following the terrorist attack in Manchester outside her concert venue in May was also among the most popular of the year.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — @ArianaGrande

Linkin Park's caption-less photo of the band's lead singer Chester Bennington after his suicide July 20 has received more than 1.4 million likes, putting it among the top tweets in 2017 for viewer engagement.

Star basketball player LeBron James' "u bum" tweet directed at President Donald Trump also took one of the top spots of the year. James posted the tweet after the White House rescinded its invitation to NBA champs Golden State Warriors, when team member Steph Curry indicated he didn't want to go.