The Danger Zone may have gotten old and dusty, but Tom Cruise says he's about to fly back in.
The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to Top Gun is a sure thing and should start shooting soon.
Cruise made the announcement Wednesday in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show Sunrise.
WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4—
The actor said filming will likely begin within the next year. He added, "It's definitely happening."
Cruise has said in similar interviews that the film was in development and a strong possibility, but has not offered such clear confirmation.
The 1986 Reagan-era flyboy epic propelled Cruise to superstar status.
In Paris for #PiratesoftheCaribbean press and stopped by the MI:6 set to see TC on the 31st anniversary of Top Gun opening day. pic.twitter.com/qiSp2Dkyrl—
Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday's 31st anniversary of the original's release.