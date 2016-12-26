George Michael, who became a household name in the '80s when he was a member of Wham, died at the age of 53. While Michael made a splash with the group, his solo career also spawned numerous number one hits. Here are some of his most memorable tracks.

Careless Whisper

While included on Wham's second album, Make It Big, Careless Whisper was considered George Michael's first solo single when it was released in 1984. Perhaps best known for its use of saxophone throughout, the single sold six million copies.

Freedom '90

Freedom '90 was a single released off Michael's second studio album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1. Released in 1990, the music video for the song was notable for not featuring Michael, but rather six supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista.

Faith

Faith was released from the 1987 album of the same name. The music video for the song became iconic and elements of it, notably the jukebox, jacket and guitar, were referenced in Michael's video for Freedom 90. The song itself was one of the top singles of 1988.

I Want Your Sex

As Prince was tearing up the charts with sexually charged hits like Darling Nikki, George Michael took a page from his book with I Want Your Sex from Faith and the soundtrack for the 1987 film Beverly Hills Cop II. If there was any doubt before, the tongue-in-cheek track cemented his status as a sex symbol.

One More Try

Faith spawned a number of hits that became top-40 radio staples throughout 1987 and 1988, including this song, One More Try. The ballad was one of the many number one singles Michael put under his belt throughout his storied career.

Father Figure

For the video for his hit Father Figure, Michael played a cab driver and enlisted English model Tania Coleridge to play his love interest. It was one of the many number one singles from his '87 album Faith.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Wham's Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go is perhaps one of the most memorable songs of the '80s and one of the group's best-known singles. It became a number one hit in many countries, including Canada and the U.S., in 1984.

Last Christmas

When Michael was a part of Wham, he recorded Last Christmas, which has now become a holiday classic. Since being released in 1987, it has been covered by Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen and Hilary Duff, and chances are you've heard it every Christmas since.