Canadian Broadway fans can cheer on homegrown talent at this year's Tony Awards.
Come From Away, based on real-life stories of people in Gander, N.L., who opened their doors to thousands of stranded passengers after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is competing in seven categories including best musical.
'The same story that inspired us is inspiring so many other people' - David Hein, Come From Away co-writer
The feel-good hit, which has become the toast of the theatre scene since it officially opened on Broadway in March, was written by husband-and-wife team David Hein and Irene Sankoff.
They've received nominations for best book of a musical and for writing the production's original score.
"We never imagined this," Hein told CBC News in New York.
"What's amazing is seeing that the story behind it resonates just as strongly with everyone who comes to it. Over this six-year journey, the same story that inspired us is inspiring so many other people and that means the world."
The Canadian couple worked alongside theatre producer Michael Rubinoff, developing the production at a musical incubator Rubinoff founded at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont.
A spokesperson for Sheridan says if Come From Away wins best musical, the college will receive its own Tony statue for its involvement.
The musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 — which is singer Josh Groban's Broadway debut — has the most Tony nominations overall with 12. A revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has 10.
In addition to the nominations, the Come From Away company performed Welcome to the Rock from the musical at the awards show, which is being broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York.
House of Cards star and Tony-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who's hosting the 2017 Tony Awards honouring the best in live Broadway theatre, opened the show with a light-hearted tribute to past hosts.
A full list of this year's Tony nominees can be found below.
2017 Tony Award nominees
Best play:
- A Doll's House, Part 2
- Indecent
- Oslo
- Sweat
Best musical:
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Groundhog Day The Musical
- Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Book of a musical:
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Groundhog Day the Musical
- Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Original score:
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Groundhog Day The Musical;
- Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Revival of a play:
- August Wilson's Jitney
- Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Present Laughter
- Six Degrees of Separation
Revival of a musical:
- Falsettos
- Hello, Dolly!
- Miss Saigon
Lead actor, play:
- Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
- Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
- Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
- Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Lead actress, play:
- Cate Blanchett, The Present
- Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
- Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
- Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
Lead actor, musical:
- Christian Borle, Falsettos
- Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical
- David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
- Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Lead actress, musical:
- Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Christine Ebersole, War Paint
- Patti LuPone, War Paint
- Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
- Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Featured actor, play:
- Michael Aronov, Oslo (winner)
- Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller's The Price
- Nathan Lane, The Front Page
- Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney
Featured actress, play:
- Johanna Day, Sweat
- Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Michelle Wilson, Sweat
Featured actor, musical:
- Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! (winner)
- Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
- Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
- Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
Featured actress, musical:
- Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
- Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
- Jenn Colella, Come From Away
- Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
- Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
Scenic design, play:
- David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney
- Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
- Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
- Michael Yeargan, Oslo
Scenic design, musical:
- Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical
- David Korins, War Paint
- Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Costume design, play:
- Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
- Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney
- David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2
Costume design, musical:
- Linda Cho, Anastasia
- Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
- Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Lighting design, play:
- Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
- Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney
- Donald Holder, Oslo
- Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2
Lighting design, musical:
- Howell Binkley, Come From Away
- Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
- Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
Direction, Play:
- Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney
- Bartlett Sher, Oslo
- Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
- Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Direction, musical:
- Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
- Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
- Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical
- Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Choreography:
- Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
- Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical
- Kelly Devine, Come From Away
- Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical
- Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Orchestrations:
- Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
- Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
- Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
- Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812