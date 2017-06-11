Canadian Broadway fans can cheer on homegrown talent at this year's Tony Awards.

Come From Away, based on real-life stories of people in Gander, N.L., who opened their doors to thousands of stranded passengers after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is competing in seven categories including best musical.

'The same story that inspired us is inspiring so many other people' - David Hein, Come From Away co-writer

The feel-good hit, which has become the toast of the theatre scene since it officially opened on Broadway in March, was written by husband-and-wife team David Hein and Irene Sankoff.

They've received nominations for best book of a musical and for writing the production's original score.

"We never imagined this," Hein told CBC News in New York.

Irene Sankoff and David Hein attend the Tony Honours Cocktail Party celebrating the 2017 special award recipients at Sofitel Hotel June 5 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

"What's amazing is seeing that the story behind it resonates just as strongly with everyone who comes to it. Over this six-year journey, the same story that inspired us is inspiring so many other people and that means the world."

The Canadian couple worked alongside theatre producer Michael Rubinoff, developing the production at a musical incubator Rubinoff founded at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont.

A spokesperson for Sheridan says if Come From Away wins best musical, the college will receive its own Tony statue for its involvement.

The musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 — which is singer Josh Groban's Broadway debut — has the most Tony nominations overall with 12. A revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has 10.

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey hosts the 2017 Tony Awards in New York. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In addition to the nominations, the Come From Away company performed Welcome to the Rock from the musical at the awards show, which is being broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York.

House of Cards star and Tony-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who's hosting the 2017 Tony Awards honouring the best in live Broadway theatre, opened the show with a light-hearted tribute to past hosts.

Tony nominees David Hein and Irene Sankoff on Come from Away8:04

A full list of this year's Tony nominees can be found below.

2017 Tony Award nominees

Best play:

A Doll's House, Part 2

Indecent

Oslo

Sweat

Best musical:

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Book of a musical:

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day the Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Original score:

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day The Musical;

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Revival of a play:

August Wilson's Jitney

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Revival of a musical:

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Lead actor, play:

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Lead actress, play:

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Lead actor, musical:

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Lead actress, musical:

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Featured actor, play:

Michael Aronov, Oslo (winner)

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller's The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney

Featured actress, play:

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Featured actor, musical:

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! (winner)

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Featured actress, musical:

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Scenic design, play:

David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Scenic design, musical:

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Costume design, play:

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2

Costume design, musical:

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Lighting design, play:

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2

Lighting design, musical:

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Direction, Play:

Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Direction, musical:

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Choreography:

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Orchestrations: