Tom Petty was recognized by fellow musicians and other celebrities as "part of our musical history" and a "true rock and roll purist" following his death Monday night at age 66.

Here's a round up of some of their comments, some of which were sent Monday afternoon after premature reports of Petty's death.

"It's shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I'll never forget him." — Bob Dylan in a statement to Rolling Stone

"I'm shocked and saddened by the news of Tom's passing, he's such a huge part of our musical history, there'll never be another like him." — Eric Clapton in a statement.

"Devastating news about #TomPetty A profound loss. Sad sad day today. RIP" — rocker Slash on Instagram.

'The best American rock band'

"Through his work with the Heartbreakers and The Traveling Wilburys he's left us with an incredibly legacy to enjoy forever, it's such a shame he has left us way before his time." — Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot on Twitter.

"I feel Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is the best American rock band, ever. He is both a peer and an inspiration to me. I am heartbroken at his passing, and my deep sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones." — REO Speedwagon's Keith Cronin on Facebook.

Tom was a true rock and roll purist, both in his music and his defiant spirit. With the Heartbreakers, his infectious riffs, rebellious personality, and inventive songwriting brought a new urgency to rock traditions and fueled a now legendary career and some of the most memorable music of the last four decades." — Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow in a statement.

Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn't have left more dreams here for us. Thank you.

RIP pic.twitter.com/EhiuyHRINQ — @TheRyanAdams

Tom Petty was a stud. Very few super cool dudes from the old school left. Actual talent. Rough to hear the news — @DavidSpade

I’m heartbroken to hear about Tom Petty. Tom was a hell of a songwriter and record-maker. He will be missed by everyone who loves music. L&M — @BrianWilsonLive