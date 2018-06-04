Cameras that had snapped Harvey Weinstein on red carpets and movie premieres for years, captured him in a different light last month — in handcuffs.

As the disgraced media mogul faces rape and criminal sex act charges, here's a look back at how allegations against Weinstein went from the court of public opinion to a court of law:

Oct. 5, 2017:

The New York Times publishes an explosive article alleging decades of sexual harassment by Weinstein kept quiet by financial settlements. Actress Ashley Judd is among the first women to come forward.

The same day, Weinstein apologizes for his actions in a statement, which appears to ramble, quoting Jay-Z lyrics and asking for a "second chance in the community."

Kiss the Girls and Double Jeopardy actress Ashley Judd becomes one of the first women to come forward with allegations against Weinstein. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Oct. 8, 2017:

Amid mounting sexual harassment allegations, the media mogul is fired by The Weinstein Co. board from his namesake company that was behind numerous Oscar-winning films, such as The King's Speech and The Artist.

Oct. 10, 2017:

In a bombshell New Yorker article written by Ronan Farrow, Weinstein faces new and more disturbing allegations — this time involving rape.

Among the women to come forward is Italian actress Asia Argento, who has remained vocal about the claims ever since. The story also suggested that people within the Weinstein Co. knew about his alleged behaviour.

Italian actress Asia Argento accused Weinstein of rape in an explosive interview with the New Yorker in October 2017. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)

Later the same day, Academy Award-winning actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow share their experiences with the New York Times, further bolstering the voices against his alleged misconduct.

"This way of treating women ends now," Paltrow told the Times.

Weinstein denies any non-consensual sex. His wife, Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announces she's leaving him.

Angelina Jolie, left, and Gwyneth Paltrow add their names to the list of women alleging harassment by Weinstein. (Associated Press)

Oct. 12, 2017:

In a tweet directed at Amazon head Jeff Bezos, Rose McGowan accuses Weinstein of raping her. The Charmed actress had not previously named her alleged aggressor, even though she had spoken out before about being sexually assaulted by a major Hollywood figure.

1) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffBezos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jeffbezos</a> I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. —@rosemcgowan

McGowan, who settled with Weinstein in 1997 and declined to provide a comment in the original New York Times piece, becomes a central voice in the movement against the now disgraced producer.

Rose McGowan is among the several women who have accused Weinstein of rape. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

Oct. 14, 2017:

Weinstein is expelled as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after an emergency board meeting.

Oct. 15, 2017:

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano encourages people on social media to use #MeToo if they've experienced sexual harassment or assault. It brings into the limelight activist Tarana Burke, the creator of the Me Too movement, who has been raising awareness about sexual abuse among women of colour for years. The campaign goes viral and the term becomes synonymous with the movement to end sexual misconduct.

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo campaign, has been an activist against sexual assault for years. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

Oct. 23, 2017:

As dozens of women come forward with stories about Weinstein, the reports spark a floodgate of voices speaking out against high-profile men in the entertainment industry, beginning with filmmaker James Toback.

Later known as the "Weinstein effect," House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, comedian Louis C.K. and broadcaster Matt Lauer would be among those in the coming weeks to face major career consequences after claims of misconduct are levelled against them as well.

Matt Lauer, left, Harvey Weinstein, centre left, Kevin Spacey, centre right, and Louis C.K. are among the high-profile men facing numerous allegations of sexual harassment in a wave of women coming forward known as the 'Weinstein effect.' (Getty Images)

Dec. 6, 2017:

Time magazine names The Silence Breakers — those who came forward about sexual misconduct — as its person of the year. Ashley Judd is among the women on the cover.

Time's 2017 Person of the Year is a group of people that the magazine has dubbed The Silence Breakers. The cover features (L-R) Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Isabel Pascual and one woman who's face can't be seen. (TIME)

Dec. 12, 2017:

Frida actress Salma Hayek publishes an op-ed in the New York Times about harassment she says she faced at the hands of Weinstein.

Actress Salma Hayek poses for photographers during a photo call for the Women In Motion Talks at the 69th international film festival in Cannes, France, on May 16, 2016. (Thibault Camus/Associated Press)

Hayek joins a growing list of actresses numbering in the dozens, including Rosanna Arquette, Daryl Hannah, Annabella Sciorra and Mira Sorvino, speaking out with accusations of sexual harassment or rape.

This combination photo shows actresses listed in alphabetical order, top row from left, Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Jessica Barth, Cara Delevingne, Romola Garai, Judith Godreche, Heather Graham, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Lea Seydoux and Mira Sorvino, who have made allegations against Weinstein. (Associated Press)

Jan. 1, 2018:

Hundreds of women in entertainment, including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Emma Stone, launch Time's Up, a legal fund geared toward helping people battle sexual harassment in the workplace. The fund has raised over $21 million US to date.

Time's Up was launched Jan. 1 as a legal defence fund for people battling sexual harassment in the workplace. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Jan. 7, 2018:

At an historic Golden Globes, and the first televised Hollywood awards show since allegations against Weinstein openly surfaced, most celebrities opt to wear black or Time's Up pins in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault. Many actors brought activists to accompany them on the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon, left, Eva Longoria, centre left, Salma Hayek, centre right, and Ashley Judd attend the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, dressed in black to show solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Feb. 3, 2018:

Pulp Fiction actress Uma Thurman comes forward with allegations against Weinstein after hinting in an earlier interview that she had a story to share once she was less "angry."

"I used the word 'anger,' but I was more worried about crying, to tell you the truth," she told the New York Times.

Pulp Fiction actress Uma Thurman breaks her silence about Weinstein. (Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Feb. 11, 2018:

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman files a lawsuit against Weinstein and The Weinstein Co., halting plans to sell the company and alleging people within the ranks were aware of the mogul's behaviour and did nothing to stop it.

Schneiderman would eventually resign in May amid assault allegations of his own.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit against the Weinstein Co., alleging people within the ranks knew about Weinstein's behaviour. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

March 20, 2018:

The Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy and releases all employees from non-disclosure agreements.

"No one should be afraid to speak out or coerced to stay quiet," the company said in a statement, adding it was taking "an important step toward justice."

May 11, 2018:

Chapman breaks her silence about her relationship with Weinstein in a Vogue interview. She said she had no knowledge of any misconduct.

"I had what I thought was a very happy marriage," she said.

Weinstein poses with fashion designer wife Georgina Chapman, who announced she was leaving him after allegations of misconduct surfaced. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

May 25, 2018:

Weinstein is arrested on rape and criminal sex act charges, seven months after allegations were made public.

His bond is set at $10 million and he was released after paying a portion of that amount ($1 million in bail).

He's ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

He's forced to surrender his passport.

He cannot travel outside New York state and Connecticut.

Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex. He leaves the police precinct in handcuffs.

Weinstein surrenders to authorities Friday morning and is expected to face sex crime charges 0:31

May 30, 2018:

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance announces Weinstein has been indicted by a grand jury. In the United States, a grand jury in many states functions similar to a preliminary hearing — it looks for probable cause based on evidence presented by prosecutors.

Weinstein does not testify before the grand jury. Defence lawyer Benjamin Brafman, whose previous clients include hip-hop mogul Sean Combs and former International Monetary Fund director Dominique Strauss-Kahn, says Weinstein was confident he's going to clear his name."

"Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs," Vance said in a statement.

McGowan tweets to the women involved in the case: "This will be a long, hard fight. Stay strong. We are all with you."

Lucia Evans and Anonymous Survivor, I bow to your strength and resolve. This will be a long, hard fight. Stay strong. We are all with you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoseArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoseArmy</a> —@rosemcgowan

June 1, 2018:

Three women (not involved in the criminal proceedings) file a lawsuit against Weinstein, which includes a rape allegation.

One of the women accuses Weinstein of holding her down and raping her at a Manhattan hotel in 2011, after she tried to sell digital technology to his company at his office. The women are seeking class-action status to represent more women. It seeks unspecified damages. Weinstein's brother, Bob, is also named in the suit.

Bob Weinstein, left, and Harvey were co-founders of The Weinstein Co. Both are named in a lawsuit filed by three women, one of whom alleges Harvey Weinstein raped her. ((Mark Von Holden/Getty Images for Dimension Films) )

June 5, 2018:

This is Weinstein's next scheduled court appearance, according to the New York court tracking system. It could change, however, as he was previously expected to return to court on July 30.