The Weeknd named to Time's Next Generation Leaders list

Canadian singer The Weeknd has landed on the cover of Time as one of the 10 individuals the magazine has anointed "Next Generation Leaders."

The annual list shines a light on trailblazing activists, artists, athletes and other notable figures in their 20s and 30s who are using their influence to change the world.

The Weeknd is featured on one of three international covers; other versions spotlight American singer Ariana Grande and British supermodel Adwoa Aboah.

Others on the list include American NFL player Chris Long, Nigerian writer Farida Ado, Chinese chess grand master Hou Yifan and Peruvian conservationist Kerstin Forsberg.

The Toronto-born, Grammy-winning, chart-topping singer (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) served as one of the headliners at Coachella in April and recently released his latest album, My Dear Melancholy.