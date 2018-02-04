So far, there's a growing list of who's not going to join Justin Timberlake onstage at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis, leaving more questions about how the pop star plans to Rock Your Body.

Timberlake confirmed his former boy band members from 'N Sync won't be part of the performance and neither will Janet Jackson, a reunion many fans were hoping for following a disastrous "wardrobe malfunction" when the two performed together in 2004.

Jackson released a statement on social media Saturday.

"To put to rest any speculation or rumours as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow," she posted. "I will not."

Also unlikely to make an appearance on stage is a hologram of Prince. A media report suggesting the late Minneapolis-born musician would be incorporated into Timberlake's number outraged one of his longtime friends, Sheila E. The drummer posted on Twitter on Saturday that "Prince told me don't ever let anyone do a hologram of me."

She later said Timberlake had reached out to her and "there is no hologram."

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — @SheilaEdrummer

Timberlake has big shoes to fill, after Lady Gaga dazzled the audience last year. So much so, in fact, that more people on average tuned into the 2017 halftime show than the Super Bowl itself. The NFL stated that 117.5 million people tuned in to the performance, while an average of 111.3 people watched the game, according to Nielsen.

It was among the most-viewed performances in the event's history.

Lady Gaga's halftime show in Houston last year was one of the most viewed in Super Bowl history across all platforms. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Timberlake is also promoting his latest album Man of the Woods but since it isn't getting high praise from many critics, he might be better off sticking to former hits, such as Sexy Back, Mirrors and Can't Stop The Feeling. He said he also wants to highlight his band The Tennessee Kids.

The Cry Me A River singer is returning to the halftime show 14 years after his performance with Jackson ignited controversy in the United States and led to a fine (later overturned) from the Federal Communications Commission. Timberlake was Jackson's guest when he ripped off a piece of her clothing at the end of the act, revealing her breast.

Janet Jackson, seen here just before the infamous 'wardrobe malfunction' with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl, says she won't be joining him this year for the halftime show. (David Phillip/Associated Press)

The hashtag, #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, has been trending on Twitter to celebrate the icon's influence on pop music and to acknowledge that her career unfairly suffered more than Timberlake's as a result of the fiasco.

Pink, who said she's sick with the flu, performed the American anthem before the kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium.