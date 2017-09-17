The red carpets are rolled up and Hollywood's elite long gone.

The Toronto International Film Festival wraps Sunday with its annual awards ceremony, where the Canadian film prizes, the Platform Prize for filmmaking and the festival's top nod, the prestigious People's Choice Award, are handed out.

The People's Choice award is often a wind vane for Oscar buzz. Past recipients include 12 Years a Slave, Slumdog Millionaire and The King's Speech and last year's prize went to La La Land. The winning film will be screened for free Sunday night at Roy Thomson Hall.

The awards ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m. ET., and you can watch it below.

There will be change come next year's fest. Piers Handling, TIFF's director and CEO, has already announced that 2018 will be his last year as head. He has been at the helm for 23 years.