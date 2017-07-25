New films featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Daniel Craig, Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Margot Robbie and other A-listers are coming to the Toronto International Film Festival

The festival unveiled on Tuesday the first batch of films heading for Toronto cinemas this September, specifically in TIFF's galas and special presentations lineups.

Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier's Tragically Hip documentary Long Time Running is the lone Canadian film scheduled for a gala opening so far. American and British films currently dominate the glitzy, high-profile showcase, which will include:

Breathe, directed by Andy Serkis (United Kingdom).

The Catcher Was A Spy, directed by Ben Lewin (US).

Darkest Hour, directed by Joe Wright (United Kingdom).

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, directed by Paul McGuigan (United Kingdom).

Kings, directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven (France/Belgium).

Long Time Running, directed by Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier (Canada).

Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al Mansour (Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/US).

The Mountain Between Us, directed by Hany Abu-Assad (US).

Mudbound, directed by Dee Rees (US).

Stronger, directed by David Gordon Green (US).

The Wife, directed by Bjorn Runge (United Kingdom/Sweden).

Woman Walks Ahead, directed by Susanna White (US).

The special presentations offerings include new movies from notable international filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Wim Wenders, Angelina Jolie and Stephen Frears; buzzy titles from earlier festivals like Cannes and Sundance; along with anticipated projects, including a star-studded horror thriller from Darren Aronofsky and biographical dramas about former ice skater Tonya Harding and William Marston, the creator of Wonder Woman.

Battle of the Sexes, directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (US).

BPM (Beats Per Minute), directed by Robin Campillo (France).

The Brawler, directed by Anurag Kashyap (India).

The Breadwinner, directed by Nora Twomey (Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg).

Call Me By Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino (Italy/France).

Catch the Wind, directed by Gael Morel (France).

The Children Act, directed by Richard Eyre (United Kingdom).

Disobedience, directed by Sebastian Lelio (United Kingdom).

Downsizing, directed by Alexander Payne (US).

A Fantastic Woman, directed by Sebastian Lelio (Chile).

First They Killed My Father, directed by Angelina Jolie (Cambodia).

The Guardians, directed by Xavier Beauvois (France).

Hostiles, directed by Scott Cooper (US).

The Hungry, directed by Bornila Chatterjee (India).

I, Tonya, directed by Craig Gillespie (US).

mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky (US).

Novitiate, directed by Maggie Betts (US).

Omerta, directed by Hansal Mehta (India).

Plonger, directed by Mélanie Laurent (France).

The Price of Success, directed by Teddy Lussi-Modeste (France).

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, directed by Angela Robinson (US).

The Rider, directed by Chloé Zhao (US).

A Season in France, directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (France).

The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro (US).

Sheikh Jackson, directed by Amr Salama (Egypt).

The Square, directed by Ruben Östlund (Sweden).

Submergence, directed by Wim Wenders (France/Germany/Spain).

Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney (US).

Thelma, directed by Joachim Trier (Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark).

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (directed by Martin McDonagh (US).

Victoria and Abdul, directed by Stephen Frears (United Kingdom).

TIFF in transition

Earlier this year, the festival pledged to trim the number of films in the overall by 20 per cent in order to offer "a more tightly curated" program. The Vanguard and City to City programs were also cut from the festival. TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey said the changes would make the festival easier for media, industry professionals and moviegoers to navigate.

TIFF is known for successfully launching high-calibre films to international acclaim, including Academy Awards. Moonlight, which won the Oscar for best picture in February, screened at last year's festival, as did the runner-up, La La Land.

The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 7-17.