Actress Uma Thurman has posted icy American Thanksgiving tidings for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his "wicked conspirators."

"I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others," Thurman began in a Thursday Instagram post featuring an image of her as the vengeance-seeking Bride character from the film Kill Bill.

"I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons," she continued, referencing her guarded, yet clearly emotional response to a late-October red-carpet exchange with Access Hollywood about the sexual harassment and assault revelations rocking Hollywood and beyond.

She also invoked the #metoo hashtag that has been used in millions of social media posts by those who said they have suffered sexual harassment and assault.

Since the New York Times first published an exposé with multiple allegations against Weinstein, more than 70 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment or assault. A vast number of high-profile and powerful figures have subsequently been called out, including actor Kevin Spacey, journalist Charlie Rose, producer Brett Ratner, comedian Louis C.K., and studio executives John Lasseter and Roy Price.

While Thurman did not share any details about her own experiences in her post, she referenced Weinstein, who produced several of her films — including the two-part, martial arts-inspired thriller Kill Bill — with writer-director Quentin Tarantino, and noted: "Stay tuned."

She concluded her message "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I'm glad it's going slowly — you don't deserve a bullet)."

​Thurman's message drew immediate reaction online, including from Rose McGowan, a leading voice against Weinstein.

Uma Thurman's Thanksgiving message is 🔥 https://t.co/hanBPTayTo pic.twitter.com/mtR1R5eMR1 — @JarettSays

Uma Thurman said she would discuss #MeToo and Harvey Wei stein when she was ready. She is ready now. Please hear her now. https://t.co/W4W4g6aVaU — @DebraMessing

Allegations against Weinstein are being investigated by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Calif., and London. Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.