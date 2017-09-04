Director John Landis brought his 3D version of Thriller to the Venice Film Festival Monday, saying it was a chance to celebrate Michael Jackson's life and talent.

Landis and Michael Jackson estate co-executor John Branca said it is a preamble to bigger announcements regarding Jackson legacy projects to be unveiled soon, though Branca said no new music releases are yet on the horizon.

Landis's An American Werewolf in London was an inspiration for Jackson as he created Thriller, and he hired Landis in 1983 to direct the groundbreaking 14-minute video featuring the King of Pop as a monster.

The director said the 3D version of the landmark video was an opportunity to enhance the visuals, especially the dance moves that helped make it so popular, and remix the sound.

A behind-the-scenes documentary showed a happy and joyous Jackson at his creative peak.

Director John Landis gestures during a photocall for the movie Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice on Sept. 4. (Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters)

"It's a celebration of Michael I didn't expect, and very emotional for me," Landis said.

Landis told reporters in Venice on Monday that Jackson's death aged 50 in 2009 was a tragedy for his family, his friends and the world.

"Truly great performers are rare, and he was brilliant — and a tragic figure, I think," Landis said. "I was horrified, and I'm still upset about it."

How and when the 3D Thriller will be released is not yet known,