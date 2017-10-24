Condé Nast International says it is severing ties with Terry Richardson, the U.S. fashion photographer who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

The company's magazines include Vogue, GQ, Glamour and Vanity Fair.

In an email published by the Daily Telegraph, executive vice president and chief operating officer James Woolhouse told Conde Nast country presidents that the company "would like to no longer work with" Richardson.

He said completed but unpublished work "should be killed and substituted with other material."

Condé Nast confirmed the content of the email Tuesday, but declined to comment further.

Richardson's agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Richardson has previously denied mistreating models.

Richardson has photographed stars including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lady Gaga and directed Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball video.