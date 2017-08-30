The manager of Terry Pratchett's estate says he's honoured the late fantasy author's wishes by destroying a hard drive containing his unpublished works with a steamroller.

Rob Wilkins posted a picture of himself near a steamroller and tweeted: "About to fulfil my obligation to Terry."

About to fulfill my obligation to Terry @SalisburyMuseum @Wiltshire_flo pic.twitter.com/B0xr3V5Cbg — @terryandrob

He followed up with an image of a broken hard drive and wrote: "There goes the browsing history..."

There goes the browsing history... Many thanks to @steamfair. Soon to be on display at @SalisburyMuseum in September https://t.co/Di8tvTO4Hi pic.twitter.com/onGGWLDYL4 — @terryandrob

The hard drive was crushed by a vintage steamroller named Lord Jericho.

One lousy steamroller, ten unpublished novels and look at all the trouble I'm in...! pic.twitter.com/c1da6BTETj — @terryandrob

What is left of the object will go on display at England's Salisbury Museum in September, as part of the exhibition, Terry Pratchett: HisWorld.

Pratchett, one of Britain's best-loved authors who created the Discworld series and wrote some 70 books, died in 2015 at the age of 66. He suffered from early onset Alzheimer's disease.